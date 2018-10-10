Attorney sought dismissal for Kauai murder case

LIHUE (HawaiiNewsNow) - The attorney for Kauai murder suspect Peter Grewer, who is accused of killing his landlord, tried to get his charges dismissed Tuesday.
According to the Garden Isle News, Grewer’s attorney told the judge that she did not get all the evidence against her client such as forensic reports.
However, the judge denied her request and set Grewer’s trial for early November.
Grewer is accused of killing his landlord, Joellen Hartman, in June.
He is being held on $1 million bail.
