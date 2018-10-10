The Garden Isle lands among top 16 U.S. destinations for honeymooners

“Enjoy dinner for two right on the sand at Lava Lava Beach Club and indulge in farm-to-table fare and epic ocean views at Oasis on the Beach. You’ll feel the romance wherever you go, from cruising along Wailua River through the lush, green Fern Grotto to diving off a Blue Dolphin Charter to snorkel along the Na Pali Coast,” the ranking said when it came to Kauai.