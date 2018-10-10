The Garden Isle lands among top 16 U.S. destinations for honeymooners

KAUAI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Can you feel the love tonight? According to a new ranking by travel website expedia.com, honeymooners on Kauai sure can.
In a new list recently released, the Garden Isle landed among the top 16 for best U.S. honeymoon spots for newlyweds.
The ranking looked at four main factors: Availability of adventures, picture-perfect scenery, “swoon-worthy” vibes, and affordability. Expedia said Kauai scored well in three out of four of the categories.
“Enjoy dinner for two right on the sand at Lava Lava Beach Club and indulge in farm-to-table fare and epic ocean views at Oasis on the Beach. You’ll feel the romance wherever you go, from cruising along Wailua River through the lush, green Fern Grotto to diving off a Blue Dolphin Charter to snorkel along the Na Pali Coast,” the ranking said when it came to Kauai.
The island scored five out of five for swoon-vibes and picture-perfect scenery, and four out of five for adventure action. But when it came to affordability, Kauai and its attractions registered on the higher end.
“Kauai is what honeymoons are made of — yes, love is in the air,” the list added.
Other U.S. destinations among the top included Yosemite, California, Kalispell, Montana, The Berkshires, Massachusetts, and Fairbanks, Alaska.
