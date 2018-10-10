Former firefighter found guilty in road rage-fueled fatal shooting

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former firefighter has been found guilty of second-degree murder and firearms charges in connection with a road rage-fueled shooting last year.
Darryl Freeman was 72 in March 2017, when he fatally shot 32-year-old Keenyn Pahio along Moanalua Road following an altercation.
Freeman fled the scene, but was arrested at his home about two miles away.
Sentencing for Freeman has been set for Jan. 10, and the judge has granted a motion to revoke his bail.
