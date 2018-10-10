Forecast: Windward and mauka showers for much of the day

There are a few changes on the way, with a pool of deep moisture developing to the south that will be drawn over the islands as the trade winds diminish ahead of an approaching cold front. We're expecting afternoon cloud and pop-up showers Friday and maybe Saturday, and some downpours can't be ruled out. The front itself will move over the islands Saturday night and Sunday, and then stall out and dissipate over the eastern islands into Monday. Cooler and drier weather should follow after that.