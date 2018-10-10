Forecast: Windward and mauka showers for much of the day

A few showers are riding in on moderate trade winds, and that will make for a damp day for some windward and mauka areas. We should have drier conditions by afternoon, except for upslope Kona areas of the Big Island, where a few showers from daytime heating are still possible.
There are a few changes on the way, with a pool of deep moisture developing to the south that will be drawn over the islands as the trade winds diminish ahead of an approaching cold front. We're expecting afternoon cloud and pop-up showers Friday and maybe Saturday, and some downpours can't be ruled out. The front itself will move over the islands Saturday night and Sunday, and then stall out and dissipate over the eastern islands into Monday. Cooler and drier weather should follow after that.
A high surf advisory is now posted for all south-facing shores for surf of 5-8 feet. A high surf advisory remains up for the east-facing shores of Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island as the swell from Hurricane Sergio holds steady. A small reinforcing swell is expected for north and west shores Thursday and Friday.
