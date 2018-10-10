Fire destroys a Maui house, causing $260K in damage

WAIEHU, MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui fire officials responded Tuesday to a fire at a single-story home in Waiehu on West Kaena Place just before 1 a.m.
Fire officials say when they arrived, half of the home was involved in the flames with fire extending out from the roof.
Firefighters began battling the blaze after making sure everyone had exited the building, and had the fire under control just before 1:30 a.m.
Firefighters say the home had no electricity and the yard was in an un-kept condition with several derelict cars out front. It’s not exactly clear how many people were inside the home when the fire started.
Upon investigation, fire officials said they were unable to determine a cause. The house was deemed completely destroyed with $260,000 in damage. Neighboring structures also sustained minor damages.
No injuries were reported.
