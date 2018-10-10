Excavator gets stuck in He’eia while removing invasive plants

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An excavator got stuck in mud in He’eia Tuesday.
A contractor was using the heavy construction equipment to clear invasive plants when somehow the machine fell off the logs of the platform.
Volunteers tried to remove the excavator Tuesday, but after several attempts, they were unsuccessful. They’ll try again Wednesday.
The work was a part of an effort to improve the environment in the area with the He’eia Restoration project. The project looks to restore the area with native plants.
