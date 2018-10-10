Big Island policeman accused of stealing drug evidence won’t be charged

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu prosecutors decided Tuesday to drop the case against a Hawaii county police officer who was accused of stealing drug evidence.
Police said a detective stole drugs from an evidence locker in 2014.
According to the Hawaii Tribune Herald, the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney for the City and County of Honolulu found no probable cause in this case.
Hawaii County prosecutors were previously conducting the investigation, but due to conflicts of interest the county handed the case over to the state.
The detective accused in the case has since retired.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.