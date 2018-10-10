Ah Mow-Santos: ‘Why can’t we start fighting from the beginning?’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - From the moment Robyn Ah Mow-Santos took over the reigns of the Rainbow Wahine volleyball program after Dave Shoji stepped down two years ago, the former All-American has tried to instill a change in culture.
Ah Mow-Santos preached extra-effort plays, limiting self-inflicted errors and most of all, coming into game day ready to play from the first serve.
But on Tuesday, Ah Mow-Santos -- once again -- expressed her vexation watching her team play week in, week out without a sense of urgency.
“Why can’t we start fighting from the beginning?,” Ah Mow-Santos said. “Maybe the outcome might be different. We give away a lot of errors. If we make less errors, the game is right there.”
Despite a 5-1 start to Big West Conference play, Ah Mow-Santos is far from satisfied with the way her team has played this season. The 'Bows started the season with a 4-5 record and currently own a 6-5 record on their home court.
When asked about her team’s upcoming homestand against Long Beach State this Friday, Ah Mow-Santos still wasn’t done talking about her team’s sub-par play.
“To tell you the truth, I’m not thinking about Long Beach State. I’m thinking about my girls,” she said.
Senior outside hitter Casey Castillo said that the team’s ups and downs this season aren’t because of a lack of talent, but because of the wrong mindset.
“Our ability is definitely there,” Castillo said. “I think we’ve shown that we’re and up-and-down team and I think we just need to learn how to harness that competitive energy from the jump and always playing like we’re down because I think we play better when we have our backs up against the wall.”
After surrendering a combined 62 errors to UC Santa Barbara and Cal Poly last weekend, the Wahine came away from their road trip with a 1-1 record, much to the dismay of their head coach.
“Like I said, and I’ll keep saying it, I got take care of my side,” Ah Mow-Santos said. “We’re not competing on our side.”
The Wahine will have another chance to compete in conference play this Friday night at the Stan Sheriff Center against Long Beach State. First serve is set for 7 p.m. HT.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.