Wet weather on Hawaii island, flood advisory posted

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A flood advisory has been extended and expanded on Hawaii island as pockets of heavy rain fall on several areas of the island.
The National Weather Service in Honolulu said the advisory in effect until 8:15 p.m. for the entire island.
Forecasters said at 5:11 p.m. Monday, radar showed heavy rain on West Hawaii from Keauhou to Honaunau. On the east side, the heaviest rain was found in the Puna District near Mountain View, Glenwood and Pahoa.
Rain was falling at a rate of one to two inches per hour.
The rain was expected to diminish after sundown for the west side, but east side rain was expected to continue overnight.
