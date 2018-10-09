Vandals shatter door of family-owned Kalihi restaurant

Nothing was stolen from the business.

Vandals smashed through the glass door of the restaurant. (Image: Tatsuo's Restaurant/Facebook)
By HNN Staff | October 9, 2018 at 9:10 AM HST - Updated October 9 at 9:10 AM

KALIHI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A family-owned business in Kalihi was vandalized early Monday morning.

In a post online, the son of the owner of Tatsuo’s Restaurant said crooks shattered the front door around one a.m. Monday morning.

He believes it was pre-planned because they cut the lights before breaking in.

He says the suspect or suspects did not take anything.

The restaurant owners are now asking for help finding those involved.

If you have any information, call police at (808) 529-3111.

