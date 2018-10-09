Team of UH researchers in Africa on lockdown at hotel, bracing for political riots

SAO TOME, AFRICA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A small group of University of Hawaii researchers working in Africa say they are on lockdown at their hotel amid political upheaval.
Cody Winchester says he and four colleagues from UH-Manoa have been in Sao Tome for several weeks now, studying the atmosphere above the island for climate change modeling.
He says the island nation is bracing for potential riots, following recent elections.
“There are armed guards now around the perimeter of the hotel. They’ve secured it all off so people can’t come in and out, and we’re just told to stay in our rooms,” Winchester said.
Sao Tome is located off the west coast of Central Africa, and the small country has been dealing with political instability and corruption for years.
It's parliamentary election was held Sunday, and the opposition party came out on top, winning the majority of seats in the National Assembly.
After the results were announced, local media reported that demonstrations were taking place, with army soldiers stationed around the city.
Winchester says some residents are saying the election was rigged.
A judge, who called for a recount of the votes, reportedly had his car vandalized and torched in the street.
"We were told that most likely things will happen later (Monday) night, so lay low in our rooms and wait it out basically," Winchester said.
He says the island and the people are usually laid back, kind of like Hawaii.
But in the days leading up to the election, he says you could feel the tension in the air.
"There's a lot of people in the markets selling things, selling fruits and vegetables, and odds and ends. Today was just really quiet. It was like the calm before the storm. You could tell something was brewing," Winchester said.
Winchester says he’s been passing the time watching TV and reading books.
“It’s kind of a mix of boredom and nervousness. You’ll see the guard walking up and down the beach with their rifles. It’s kind of surreal,” Winchester said.
