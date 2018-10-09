In touching ceremony, city dedicates tree to Honolulu’s first Japanese immigrants

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A dedication ceremony was held Monday for a monkeypod tree planted to honor Honolulu’s first Japanese immigrants.
The newly-planted tree in Moiliili Triangle takes the place of a 100-year-old Chinese banyan tree that was cut down in August because it posed a safety concern.
That banyan tree was dedicated in 1994 to Kihachi and Shika Kashiwabara, who settled in Honolulu in 1893.
Now, the newly-planted monkeypod tree is dedicated to the family in its place.
A traditional Hawaiian blessing was given for the tree in a ceremony attended by Mayor Kirk Caldwell.
“We didn’t want to plant a tree that would get sick, we wanted to plant a tree that would thrive,” Caldwell said.
“And so we planted a monkeypod because they do thrive in this community and it’s gonna provide incredible amounts of shade for people to gather under, to reflect, and to tell the story.”
Some of the original couple’s surviving family members were also in attendance Monday.
Ben Kashiwabara, the couple’s great grandson, said the monkeypod tree was chosen by city officials because it was a heartier tree.
The couple’s grandson, 78-year-old Tom Hanuna said the new dedication is a defining moment for their family.
“This is a start of another generation of the Kashiwabara family, whose seed goes back to the original family and these are the offspring they have that were here today in celebration of that,” Hanuna said.
