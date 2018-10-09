Rolovich: QB McDonald to return against BYU

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Warriors will hit the road this week for their fourth road game of the season against old rival Brigham Young University.
The team is coming off a thrilling 17-13 victory over Wyoming this past weekend at Aloha Stadium. UH was led to victory by backup true freshman Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro. Starter Cole McDonald was sidelined by an undisclosed injury.
This morning at practice McDonald said he will be ready for this Saturday’s match-up against the Cougars.
“Ya know, it feels great just to be out there with the guys," said McDonald. "Just slinging the rock feels natural coming back in and I was just pretty eager to get back out there and just be with the guys and play ball.”
Despite sitting out all of last week due to the injury, Rolovich was still impressed with Cole besides minor adjustments he needs to make ahead of the game in Provo.
There were no specifics of the McDonald injury given today at practice. The Warriors 6-1 record is the programs best start since 2007. They are currently in first place of the West Division..
