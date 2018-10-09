Prosecutors reach plea deal with Maui minister in child sex assault case

MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Prosecutors have made a plea deal with a Maui minister charged with child sex assault.
Dennis DeRego previously worked as a wedding minister until he was indicted two and a half years ago for multiple sex assault counts involving a child. He faced eight counts of sexual assault of a minor ranging from first degree to fourth degree, and two counts of promoting child abuse in the second degree.
In 2015, he fainted in court and was removed by EMS during a bail hearing in which he asked the judge to let him out of jail on supervised release.
Last week he pleaded no contest to two charges, misdemeanor assault and felony child pornography.
He faces up to six years in prison and will become a registered sex offender.
His sentencing is set for January.
