Privatize USPS? Postal workers say no way

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Postal service workers across the country used their federal holiday Monday to protest a White House proposal to privatize the U.S. Postal Service.
President Trump has proposed selling off what he calls a “failing agency” that’s lost billions of dollars.
But postal workers, who came out in force Monday for a sign-waving event, say privatization would hurt employees and consumers, especially people in out-of-the-way areas.
“I think it’s going to cost a lot more than what they’re paying now for postage if they privatize because people are going to be in it for the money,” said Terry Kaolulo, vice president of the Hawaii State Association of Letter Carriers.
Michelle Hee, also of the association, added: “It’s very much about jobs, not just postal service jobs, jobs across the country. Your printers, mailers, retail outlets. They all depend on us to deliver their mail and their parcels."
The U.S. Postal Service says its business model is flawed and it’s up to Congress to decide what to do.
There are more than 2,000 postal service employees in Hawaii.
