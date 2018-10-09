Normal trade wind conditions returning (for now)

High pressure far off to the northeast is fueling our trade winds through Wednesday, bringing in a few passing showers for windward and mauka areas. A few more showers are possible on Kauai as a cloud band that affected the other islands early this morning moves through the Garden Isle.
Some changes will happen again starting as soon as Thursday, as the high pressure area weakens as a cold front approaches from the northwest. The trades will lighten up, which will allow for afternoon sea breezes, increased clouds and pop-up showers. A weakening band of showers is expected to pass through the island chain Saturday into Sunday.
At the beach, a high surf advisory is posted for the east-facing shores of the Big Island, Maui, Molokai and Oahu thanks to a swell from Hurricane Sergio in the eastern North Pacific. There’s also a new northwest swell that will be peaking Tuesday. A new southwest swell is expected Wednesday, and a small reinforcing west-northwest swell from former Typhoon Kong-Rey in the western Pacific will arrive Thursday.
