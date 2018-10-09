Music Post: Howard Hanson, Great U.S. Composer

Hanson was a child of Swedish immigrants, born in Wahoo, Nebraska, outside of Omaha. He studied piano, cello and trombone (like Gustav Holst) as well as composition. By the age of 20 he was a teaching assistant at Northwestern. California’s College of the Pacific hired him and by his middle twenties he was dean of fine arts. Before he was 30 he was a recognized composer and conductor. That’s when Kodak founder George Eastman hired him to set up the Eastman School of Music. Hanson made a rule that half his teaching hires would be Americans and half would be from Europe. At one point he tried to hire Bartok to teach composition. Bartok declined, wanting to teach piano, but Hanson already had a European piano teacher, so the gig fell through. For decades Hanson premiered hundreds if not thousands of works by American composers.