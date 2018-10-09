Music Post: Ghosts of Instruments Past

I met a luthier in California who makes gambas and taught himself to play them. He was playing one at a county fair. “Hey,” I said when he finished, “was that John Dowland?” “Yes!” he replied, excited that someone would recognize a 16thcentury composer at a county fair. “And is that a gamba?” I asked. “Yes!!!” he exclaimed, excited that anyone would recognize a gamba anywhere at all. But once you’ve seen a picture of one (I had never seen one before except in pictures) it’s hard to miss. It looks like a viola played between the legs like a cello. Furthermore that’s more or less what it is. As a member of the viol family it’s related to the modern bass but not so much to the modern violin, viola or cello, and the tuning tends to be in fourths like the bass, and the shape is just different enough to affect the sound a bit. Viols often have one or two extra strings. Bach wrote music for gamba and harpsichord which in our own time has been reappearing in the original form. Vivaldi wrote many excellent pieces for gamba.