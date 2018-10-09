Music Post: American Music for Strings

Roy Harris (1898-1979) is remembered mainly as a symphonist, and there are some godawful recordings of Harris chamber works, seemingly designed to bury them. Finally, however, there are some new recordings which, among their many fine attributes, are in tune. Harris’s Third Quartet is an interesting work. Instead of the usual four movements it is a collection of preludes and fugues. We’ll open the first hour with the first prelude, and start the second hour with the third fugue.