More than 25 people rescued in 3 separate incidents on Maui over the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Valley Isle Emergency crews were busy over the weekend responding to three separate hiker rescues.
The first near Nakalele Blowhole around 12:30 in the afternoon Sunday.
A 34-year-old man was airlifted from the area after falling and injuring his wrist and ankle.
Then about half an hour later, nine people were airlifted from Waihee Valley. A quickly rising stream stranded the group in an area known as Swinging Bridges.
In that case, no one was hurt.
And finally, around 1:30 p.m., 16 people were airlifted out of Iao Valley as rapidly rising river waters trapped 14 residents and two visitors in Kepaniwai Park.
They were safely brought out of the valley with no injuries reported.
