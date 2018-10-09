A month early, the first humpback whale is spotted in Hawaii waters

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s time for a Hawaiian vacation for humpback whales.
The first whale was spotted this week in waters off of Maui.
The Pacific Whale Foundation says a humpback whale was spotted north of Molokini, heading toward Maalaea Harbor.
The sighting was caught on camera by a nearby boater and the video was posted to YouTube.
The sighting is an early one as whale season in Hawaii typically runs from November till May when the mammals head to Hawaii in search of warm waters to mate and raise their calves.
Peak months for whale sightings are usually January through March.
