Man arrested in connection with alleged sex assault at UH Hilo
Daniel Brooks is accused of fourth-degree sexual assault
By HNN Staff | October 8, 2018 at 10:13 PM HST - Updated October 8 at 10:13 PM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County Police have charged a man in connection with an alleged sex assault on the University of Hawaii Hilo campus.

Police said Monday that Daniel Brooks was charged with fourth-degree sex assault.

The charge stems from an Oct. 4 incident when the 26-year-old allegedly followed a victim into a restroom on campus.

He was arrested Saturday in downtown Hilo.

At last check, he remained in custody, unable to post $500 dollars bail.

