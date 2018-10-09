Man arrested in connection with alleged sex assault at UH Hilo

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County Police have charged a man in connection with an alleged sex assault on the University of Hawaii Hilo campus.
Police said Monday that Daniel Brooks was charged with fourth-degree sex assault.
The charge stems from an Oct. 4 incident when the 26-year-old allegedly followed a victim into a restroom on campus.
He was arrested Saturday in downtown Hilo.
At last check, he remained in custody, unable to post $500 dollars bail.
