Local 5 union workers continue picketing for better wages, benefits

WAIKIKI (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s day two of a strike affecting thousands of hotel workers and guests.
Local 5 union workers are back out on the picket lines Tuesday morning in Waikiki.
According to the UH Center for Labor Education & Research, this is the largest strike of its kind in 16 years with workers walking off the job at five major hotel properties.
Despite the rain and having walked all night, strikers are still going. Picket lines are stretching across intersections and hotel entrances; and strikers are quietly chanting.
The strike could spread at any time because Local 5 secured strike authorization votes about three weeks ago at all Marriott-managed hotels.
This means the union could, without any further ado, broaden the strike to include the Waikiki Beach Marriott, or the Marriott Waikoloa, or the Marriott on Kauai.
Local 5 is part of the UNITE-HERE union.
Workers at United Airlines' Honolulu catering kitchen – and four on the mainland – are voting on whether to unionize by joining UNITE HERE.
The voting ends two weeks from now.
