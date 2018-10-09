Forecast: Morning showers with more stable conditions in the afternoon

Tuesday will get off to a wet start as a band of clouds associated with a trough moves through the islands from the east. Conditions should improve through the day as the disturbance moves to the south and west, with more typical trade wind showers. Trade winds should stay with us through Thursday before becoming light ahead of an approaching cold front.
A high surf advisory is now posted for easf-facing shores of the Big Island, Maui, Molokai and Oahu thanks to a rising swell from Hurricane Sergio far off to the east. Surf is expected to peak tonight and then gradually trend down through Friday. A small craft advisory is also in effect for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island.
