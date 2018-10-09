Election Day in Hawaii

This is a photo of me this morning, preparing to walk into my polling place, a park center next to the Ala Wai at the corner of McCully and Kapiolani. Light wind, but at least some wind, welcome, as it would have been last time, given that this polling place has fans but no AC.
I can’t say this is the most exciting election I ever voted in. One or two of my direct representatives have done some damn-fool things in the past, but so far as I know none of them has repeatedly filed non-factual financial reports or removed an opponent’s campaign literature.
But I like voting. I like voting on the actual election day at the actual polling place, standing in line if I have to, taking part in one of the world’s greatest democracies. It doesn’t make me feel smug or superior. It makes me feel qualified to have an opinion. “No vote, no grumble.” I feel as if I may grumble if the spirit moves me.
There wasn’t a line this time. Bernadette and I waltzed right in. Bernadette missed a couple elections and didn’t want to do that any more. She did what we all should do: she did research. She looked things up. She took her time. She noted, pleased, that there are a number of pretty good sources for information about the candidates, including HNN but also including some of our competitors.
We were in and out in less than 30 minutes. Next stop Zippy’s.
Maybe you feel it’s too late for you to vote today and do it intelligently. We won’t argue. There’s a general election coming. You’ll feel better f you’re there for it.