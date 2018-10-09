Dutch appeals court upholds landmark climate case ruling

Lawyers representing Urgenda, left, and the Dutch Government, right, rise as presiding judge Marie-Anne Tan-de Sonnaville, rear center right, enters the appeals court in The Hague, Netherlands, Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018, where the Dutch government appealed a 2015 landmark ruling ordering the government to cut the country's greenhouse gas emissions by at least 25 percent by 2020 in a climate case that activists hope will set a worldwide precedent. The case was brought to court by Urgenda, a sustainability organization on behalf of some 900 citizens, claiming that the the government has a duty of care to protect its citizens against looming dangers.(AP Photo/Peter Dejong) (AP)