Downed utility pole knocks out power to 870 west Oahu customers

WAIANAE (HawaiiNewsNow) - A downed utility pole on Lualualei Homestead Road knocked out power to 870 customers across west Oahu Tuesday morning.
The downed pole has closed Lualualei Homestead Road between Hale Ekahi Drive and Hokuukali Street.
The outage began at 4:15 a.m. and power has not yet been restored.
Customers in the following areas have been affected by the outage: Kaena Point, Keaau, Kunia, Maili, Makaha, Makua, Mililani, Nanakuli, Wahiawa, Waialua, Waianae and Whitemore Village.
This story is being updated.
