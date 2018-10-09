Cardi B, Shawn Mendes to perform on Jingle Ball tour

This combination photo shows Hip-hop recording artist Cardi B, left, and Shawn Mendes performing at the 2018 Global Citizen Festival in Central Park on Sept. 29, 2018, in New York. Cardi B, Shawn Mendes and Calvin Harris are set to perform on the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour later this year. IHeartMedia announced Tuesday that the 12-city tour kicks off Nov. 27 in Dallas. (Photos by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini)