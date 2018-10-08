Trade winds are returning, but it’s going to be another short stay

Trade winds are gradually returning as a stubborn trough to the west finally weakens. The winds could actually become locally breezy by Tuesday. Conditions should also become more stable, but we’ll have slightly wetter conditions for windward and mauka areas through Tuesday.
Don't get too used to the trades. They're expected to lighten up again around Thursday as high pressure weakens far to the northeast and a surface trough forms to the north. We'll keep you posted.
At the beach, a high surf advisory is posted for the east shores of the Big Island as a swell from Hurricane Sergio starts rising, peaking Tuesday. Surf is expected to rise on most showers statewide Tuesday as well. There’s also a small craft advisory up for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island.
