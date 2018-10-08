Religious leader accused of running ‘child sex ring’ denies allegations

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Filipino evangelist accused of running a “child sex ring” by a former church follower and alleged victim is denying the allegations while vowing to take legal action against his accuser.
In a YouTube video posted on Oct. 5 and partially transcribed by ABS-CBN News, Pastor Apollo Quiboloy said that he “vehemently denies" running the child sex ring, angrily calling the allegations “totally fabricated.”
“I am so angry about this. The accusation does not only violate my person, but the whole kingdom ministry which I lead. And this accusation is not only for me but for the whole 7 million kingdom nation that I lead,” he is quoted as saying.
Hawaii News Now previously reported that Kristina Angeles came to Hawaii on a religious visa in 2014, and worked for Pastor Apollo’s Kingdom of Jesus Christ Church in Waipahu.
Court documents revealed that during that time, she claimed she was forced to have sex with Quiboloy, who deemed himself “the appointed son of God.”
Angeles was in court on allegations of sexually assaulting another female church member when she made the claims against Quiboloy. Michael Green, the church’s local attorney, said the claims are a diversion.
Quiboloy also said that Angeles has come out as being a lesbian.
“I will take appropriate legal actions against those responsible for these false and damaging accusations,” Quiboloy said.
The FBI is investigating the church.
