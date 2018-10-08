Outrigger junior crew places in top ten for Molokai Hoe

The junior crew is made up of 16 to 18-year-olds.

A junior crew from the Outrigger Canoe Club paddles toward the finish line in the Molokai Hoe. (Image: Outrigger Canoe Club/Facebook)
WAIKIKI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Congratulations are in order for a junior paddling crew from the Outrigger Canoe Club.

The crew, which is made up of 16 to 18-year-olds, came in eighth place for the 66th Annual Hawaiian Airlines Molokai Hoe over the weekend.

A total of 98 teams crossed the Molokai Channel.

Pristine conditions led to almost record times and Shell Va’a from Tahiti claimed first place with a time of 4 hours, 35 minutes and 16 seconds.

Red Bull Va’a from the Big Island was second and another crew from Outrigger was third.

This is the first time a junior crew finished in the top 10 for the Molokai Hoe.

