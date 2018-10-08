The ‘most Hawaii thing ever’ ... a gecko makes a ‘bazillion’ prank calls — and delights Twitter

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Veterinarian Claire Simeone knows better than anyone that animals can ... complicate things. But a recent episode with a little green intruder surprised even her.
And she documented the whole thing on Twitter, to the delight of thousands.
It started harmlessly enough.
Simeone is the director at the Ke Kai Ola Hawaiian Monk Seal Hospital in Kailua-Kona and was out of the office last week grabbing lunch when she started getting strange phone calls from the facility.
“I thought maybe someone had a seal-related question. I picked up. Silence,” she wrote.
The calls kept coming in. Nine calls in 15 minutes, to be exact.
She headed back to the office, worried now that there might be a seal emergency.
But when she got back to the hospital "all is calm."
She asked if anyone had tried to call her. No one had.
And at that moment, she gets another call — coming from inside the hospital.
She answered. Silence.
Puzzled, she called Hawaiian Telcom. What's up with all these calls?
As she tried to troubleshoot, people started calling into the hospital, complaining about “incessant” calls, too.
And Hawaiian Telcom confirmed to Simeone that “a bazillion calls” had been made from a line at the hospital.
So Simeone starts to search — looking for the phone on the fritz.
“I walk around the hospital. Not the fish kitchen. Not the office. Not the viewing room,” Simeone writes on Twitter.
And then, another call, just as Simeone is headed to the laboratory.
And that's where she sees it:
“A GECKO SITTING ON THE TOUCHSCREEN OF THE PHONE, MAKING CALLS WITH HIS TINY GECKO FEET!!!”
Simeone was at first flabbergasted, then she was overjoyed. “I had to send out a note to all of our staff and volunteers, who may have received calls. I immediately hired gecko,” she quipped.
Simeone's thread left lots of other folks on Twitter in giggles, too.
“That’s the most Hawaii thing I’ve ever read,” one user replied.
And more than a few people made the connection to Geico’s cold-blooded mascot.
“Just take a few minutes and talk to him about your insurance,” one user wrote. “You could save a few bucks.”
