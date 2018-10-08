More stable trade wind weather on the way

Trade winds are about to make their long-promised return as a stubborn trough to the west finally weakens. The winds could actually become locally breezy by Tuesday. Conditions should also become more stable, allowing for more typical trade wind shower coverage for the first half of the week. Lighter winds are forecast to return yet again for the second half. We'll keep you posted.
At the beach, a high surf advisory is posted for the east shores of the Big Island as a swell from Hurricane Sergio starts rising, peaking Tuesday. Surf is expected to rise on most showers statewide Tuesday as well. There’s also a small craft advisory up for the usual windier waters around Maui County and the Big Island.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.