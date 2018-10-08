Man forced off Alaska Airlines flight from Oahu to San Francisco

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There were tense moments for passengers on a recent Alaska Airlines flight from Oahu to San Francisco.
They say they were stunned when a shirtless and aggressive passenger was forcefully removed from the plane.
The unnamed passenger was pulled from the flight on September 27. The plane had just been boarded at Honolulu’s International Airport when officers were called in to remove a passenger who had locked himself in the bathroom.
Lindsey Babb, a passenger on the plane, started video taping when officers began pounding on the bathroom door and eventually broke it down.
“Then you hear them shout over the speaker, ‘Anyone who is standing get back in our seats, down in your seats, remain in your seat.’ We start to -- at least personally -- I felt panicked,” Babb said. “You’d think the passenger’s safety would be first priority, not wrestling this man between the seats with hundreds of passengers there to get hurt or kicked or whatever. It was terrifying.”
In the videos, sheriffs are heard repeatedly ordering the man to stop resisting as a struggle with the man ensues.
In a statement, Alaska Airlines said, “The safety of our guests and crew is our top priority. The flight crew contacted law enforcement, who removed the passenger. The flight departed about two hours late. We sincerely apologize to our guests for the inconvenience.”
Babb says the passenger was traveling with his father who said he was trying to get his son to California.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.