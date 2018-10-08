2,700 hotel workers on strike against Kyo-ya owned hotels

WAIKIKI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thousands of hotel workers from the Local 5 union are on strike Monday morning at five hotels across the state.
The strike, which began at five a.m., impacts five hotels operated by Marriott and owned by Kyo-ya: Sheraton Waikiki, The Royal Hawaiian, Westin Moana Surfrider, Sheraton Princess Kaiulani and Sheraton Maui.
The strike comes as Marriott and Kyo-ya have failed to reach agreement on workers' demands for improved wages, benefits and job security. Kyo-ya and Local 5 are still having contract discussions.
The main demand from strikers is the rallying cry: “One job should be enough."
The Sheraton Waikiki is the biggest of the affected hotels, and it also houses Kyo-ya’s executive office. Kyo-Ya issued this statement:
The statement from Kyo-ya continued: “We are committed to continuing our good faith bargaining and hope to resolve this situation in a timely manner."
Local 5 is a part of the UNITE-HERE union. This past week UNITE-HERE went on strike against Marriott-managed hotels employing 7,000 union workers in seven cities — Boston, Detroit, San Diego, San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose.
