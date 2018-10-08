2,700 hotel workers on strike against Kyo-ya owned hotels

The rallying cry from strikers is ‘One job should be enough.’

Local 5 union hotel workers on strike in Waikiki. (Image: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | October 8, 2018 at 7:58 AM HST - Updated October 8 at 7:58 AM

WAIKIKI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thousands of hotel workers from the Local 5 union are on strike Monday morning at five hotels across the state.

The strike, which began at five a.m., impacts five hotels operated by Marriott and owned by Kyo-ya: Sheraton Waikiki, The Royal Hawaiian, Westin Moana Surfrider, Sheraton ‪Princess Kaiulani‬ and Sheraton Maui.

The strike comes as Marriott and Kyo-ya have failed to reach agreement on workers' demands for improved wages, benefits and job security. Kyo-ya and Local 5 are still having contract discussions.

The main demand from strikers is the rallying cry: “One job should be enough."

The Sheraton Waikiki is the biggest of the affected hotels, and it also houses Kyo-ya’s executive office. Kyo-Ya issued this statement:

We have implemented contingency plans which ensure that the Sheraton Waikiki, The Royal Hawaiian, Moana Surfrider, Sheraton Princess Kaiulani, and the Sheraton Maui continue to offer our guests an enjoyable experience during their stay in Hawaii. There have been some adjustments to staffing levels and services being offered at our properties. We have notified our guests and business partners of the situation and are providing them with ongoing updates. 
Kyo-ya Hotels & Resorts

The statement from Kyo-ya continued: “We are committed to continuing our good faith bargaining and hope to resolve this situation in a timely manner."

Local 5 is a part of the UNITE-HERE union. This past week UNITE-HERE went on strike against Marriott-managed hotels employing 7,000 union workers in seven cities — Boston, Detroit, San Diego, San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose.

