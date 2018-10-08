Hikianalia crew receives warm welcome in Ventura

VENTURA, CALIFORNIA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Cultural practitioners in Ventura, Calif. helped mark the arrival of the Hikianalia over the weekend.
The crew docked Sunday morning to Native American customs from the Barbareño/Ventureño Band of Mission Indians of the Chumash Nation, who are the indigenous people of the area.
The crew was welcomed with chants and dances by multiple hula halau including: Ka Hale Hula O Pilialohaokalani O Hilo, Halau Hula O Pualaninaaualiioha and Hula Halau O Puananihaaheo.
They were given a special water welcome and led into the harbor by local outrigger canoe clubs.
Following the morning’s welcome ceremony, hundreds of people from the Ventura County were able to learn more about the Polynesian Voyaging Society through dockside canoe tours.
This is the Hikianalia’s fourth stop on its California tour.
During the 10-day visit, the crew will visit schools and hold public canoe tours.
Up next, they’ll make two more stops before arriving in San Diego.
