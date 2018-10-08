Fire roasts coffee bean shack on Big Island

CAPTAIN COOK (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities say a wooden shack used to roast coffee beans caught fire just before eight p.m. Sunday night on the Big Island.
This was on Kinue Road in Captain Cook.
The fire also caused minor damage to the owner’s home, which was right next to the shack.
Crews were able to put out the flames shortly after 10 p.m.
Authorities say the fire caused about $5,000 in damage, but crews were able to prevent what could have been a $300,000 loss.
No one was injured.
The cause is still under investigation.
Copyright 2018 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.