BWS warns customers to be wary of scam calls, visits

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Board of Water Supply is warning customers to be wary of scammers posing as BWS employees over the phone and in person.
The agency has received reports that customers are receiving fraudulent phone calls or visits from people posing as representatives of BWS.
If you receive an unexpected or aggressive phone call from someone threatening to disconnect water service if you don’t give them payment, ask for the person’s name and number down before hanging up. BWS urges customers not to provide these scammers with any information about your account, and call the agency at 748-5030 to confirm your account status.
BWS does not call customers outside regular business hours regarding payment; and the agency does not attempt to contact a customer, demand payment and collect payment all during a single phone call.
If BWS contacts a customer regarding an overdue payment, the customer will be asked to call BWS back at 754-5030 to pay using a credit or debit card.
Scammers are also making residential visits. If you are approached by someone claiming to from BWS, you should ask to see official identification.
All official BWS personnel will be wearing official attire with BWS logo, driving BWS labeled vehicles, and carrying an official badge form the City and County with a BWS classification.
Customers who wish to confirm whether an individual is BWS employee can call the BWS at 748-5000 or call the Honolulu Police Department at 911.
