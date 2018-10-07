Warriors edge out Wyoming, 17-13, claim Paniolo Trophy

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When it was announced that quarterback Cole McDonald would not play in Saturday’s game against Wyoming, the responsibility of leading the Rainbow Warrior football team to victory fell on the shoulders of true freshman Chevan Cordeiro.
And lead them to victory he did.
Cordeiro found wideout JoJo Ward with under two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter for the go-ahead touchdown to defeat Wyoming 17-13 at Aloha Stadium.
“That last play was crazy,” Ward said after the game. “It felt like something in a movie. I just had to make a play.”
Cordeiro finished his collegiate debut with 148 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception that was returned for a touchdown.
With the win, Hawaii improves to 6-1 on the season and claimed the Paniolo Trophy. The Warriors are now one win away from bowl eligibility.
