3-vehicle crash on Hawaii Island leaves 1 dead, 2 others injured

WAIKOLOA (HawaiiNewsNow) - One person died and two others were injured in a three-vehicle crash on Hawaii Island Saturday afternoon.
According to the Hawaii County Fire Department, the crash involved one passenger vehicle, one pickup truck and one propane truck. It occurred just before 4 p.m. on Highway 190 between mile markers 16 and 17.
Officials say the driver of the passenger vehicle needed to be extricated with the use of heavy rescue equipment. Two passengers were hospitalized. Their condition and extent of injuries is not currently known.
The propane truck was reportedly carrying 2,400 gallons of propane. The driver of that truck was uninjured along with the driver and passenger of the pickup truck. Officials added that one person was treated for minor injuries at the scene and released.
Officials believe the crash was caused by poor weather conditions.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
This story may be updated.
