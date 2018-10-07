13th annual Canstruction competition kicks off in a super way

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Teams of local architects put their building skills to the test at the annual “Canstruction” competition at Pearlridge Center.
It’s the 13th year of the foodrive, and this years theme brought in a lot of comic book fans.
“The theme is Comic-Can so there’s a lot of superheroes, villains, anything and everything related to comic books and animation,” said Reid Mizue, co-chair of Canstruction.
The team from HDR ended up winning the “Best Original Design" in the event with their structure called “Dragon Ball -”C".”
HDR’s design was roughly 8′ by 8′ in length and used almost 3,000 cans of tuna, salmon, black beans and chicken, and peaches.
The completed structures will be on display for the People’s Choice Award, which will be announced on October 20th.
People who want to vote for their favorite structures are asked to donate canned foods now at the Pearlridge Center.
One can equals one vote, and all donations will be given to the Foodbank.
