Flood advisory for parts of Oahu canceled after rain lets up

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heavy rain came down over the windward side of Oahu Saturday prompting the National Weather Service to issue a flood advisory for Oahu.
Forecasters said around 3 p.m., rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches in Waimanalo.
Originally slated to last until 6:15 p.m., the advisory was canceled around 4:30 p.m. as the rain diminished.
Additional showers could be expected throughout the weekend.
As a reminder, it is safest to not cross fast-flowing water and avoid low-lying areas during heavy rain. Turn around, don’t drown.
