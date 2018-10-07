Manoa Falls Trail to reopen Monday after 2-week closure

MANOA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The popular Manoa Falls Trail and Aihualama Trail will reopen Monday after the Department of Land and Natural Resources deemed the area safe following a rockfall incident last month.
The DLNR said over the last two weeks, crews surveyed the area and determined what types of hazards remained.
The initial rockfall happened when a boulder, estimated to be 30-feet in diameter, broke free from an ancient lava flow in the sheer cliff faces far above the Manoa Falls Trail, the DLNR said.
Thankfully, no one was injured in the Sept. 22 incident.
Upon closer inspection, the DLNR found additional areas of concern and worked to stabilize weak points.
“Although the trails have been stabilized, the possibility for future rockfall events remains. We want everyone heading up to the very popular (Manoa) Falls to use caution and to avoid the trails immediately after heavy rains and flash flooding events,” Aaron Lowe of the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) Na Ala Hele Trails and Access Program said.
During the closure, the DLNR said nine people were cited by DOCARE officers for entering the closed space.
