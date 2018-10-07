LIVE BLOG: Rainbow Warriors vs. Wyoming

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - 3RD QUARTER: 0:48
HAWAII TOUCHDOWN!
- Cordeiro scores his first career touchdown on a five-yard pass to Ward.
3RD QUARTER: 2:48
- Furuta tumbles forward for a gain of nine yards and a first down.
—
3RD QUARTER: 3:44
- Hawaii’s defense stands tall on third down. Wyoming is forced to punt and UH should have good field position on this drive.
—
3RD QUARTER: 3:52
- Padello forces Vander Waal to abandon the pocket and iis forced to run out of bounds for a loss by Matautia.
—
3RD QUARTER: 5:08
- Hawaii is forced to punt but Wyoming, once again, is in bad field position to start this drive.
—
3RD QUARTER: 6:19
- Cordeiro is forced to scramble and is brought down behind the line of scrimmage.
—
3RD QUARTER: 8:14
WYOMING TOUCHDOWN!
- Ouch. Cordeiro throws a bad pass and it is picked off by a Wyoming defensive lineman, who takes it to the house for a touchdown. Wyoming leads 10-3 after the PAT.
—
3RD QUARTER: 9:03
- Ward loses two yards on screen and brough down for a loss. 3rd down coming up for UH.
—
3RD QUARTER: 11:24
- Cordeiro keeps it on first down for a five-yard gain on first down. Not missing any mobility with Cole McDonald out.
—
3RD QUARTER: 13:42
- Padello again! Size doesn’t matter for Kaimana Padello as he picks up his second sack of the game, forcing the Cowboys to punt on their opening drive of the half.
—
HALFTIME: HAWAII 3-3 WYOMING
—
2ND QUARTER: 1:12
- Cowboys gain four yards on the rush by Evans. There is a timeout on the field for an injured Wyoming player.
—
2ND QUARTER: 2:19
- After both teams trade a couple result-less drives, Hawaii punts and backs the Cowboys back up on their goal line.
—
2ND QUARTER: 8:25
HAWAII FIELD GOAL!
- Meskell converts short kick to tie things up in the second.
2ND QUARTER: 12:40
- Furuta fumbles and it’s a turnover. Wyoming ball next.
—
2ND QUARTER: 13:28
- To start second quarter, Wyoming has to punt. Warriors get another chance here.
—
END OF FIRST QUARTER: WYOMING 3-0 HAWAII
—
1ST QUARTER: 0:20
- Hawaii just tried to pull off a Wildcat formation on fourth down, but it’s not enough as the 'Bows turn the ball over on downs. Wyoming ball backed up on its own goal line.
—
1ST QUARTER: 3:46
- Cordeiro is on fire! Another 10 yard completion to move the chains.
—
1ST QUARTER: 1ST QUARTER: 6:15
- Nice throw by Cordeiro to Ward for a gain of six yards. On the very next play, Cordeiro finds Byrd for a first down. The freshman is looking sharp!
—
1ST QUARTER: 7:24
- Dayton Furuta finds a hole for a first down. FRUIT!!!
—
1ST QUARTER: 8:06
WYOMING FIELD GOAL!
- A 40-yard field goal by Roth is good and Wyoming jumps out to an early 3-0 lead.
—
1ST QUARTER: 8:26
- What a play by Kaimana Padello! Doesn’t bite on the RPO and now the Cowboys find themselves lining up for a field goal attempt.
—
1ST QUARTER: 10:51
- Wyoming is having some early success running the ball on its opening drive. Two first downs in a row here.
—
1ST QUARTER: 12:!5
- Cordeiro’s incompletion on third down forces a Hawaii punt. Wyoming ball next.
—
1ST QUARTER: 14:46
- Cordeiro’s first career pass is a six-yard completion to John Ursua.
—
1ST QUARTER: 15:00 Hawaii will receive opening kickoff.
—
1ST QUARTER: 15:00
- True freshman quarterback Chevan Cordeiro will start under center tonight.
—
Aloha Warrior fans! Kickoff against Wyoming will commence shortly. There is a bit of breaking news for everyone, however, and that is quarterback Cole McDonald will NOT play today.
