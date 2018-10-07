LIVE BLOG: Rainbow Warriors vs. Wyoming

By David McCracken | October 6, 2018 at 5:58 PM HST - Updated October 6 at 8:10 PM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - 3RD QUARTER: 0:48

HAWAII TOUCHDOWN!

- Cordeiro scores his first career touchdown on a five-yard pass to Ward.

3RD QUARTER: 2:48

- Furuta tumbles forward for a gain of nine yards and a first down.

3RD QUARTER: 3:44

- Hawaii’s defense stands tall on third down. Wyoming is forced to punt and UH should have good field position on this drive.

3RD QUARTER: 3:52

- Padello forces Vander Waal to abandon the pocket and iis forced to run out of bounds for a loss by Matautia.

3RD QUARTER: 5:08

- Hawaii is forced to punt but Wyoming, once again, is in bad field position to start this drive.

3RD QUARTER: 6:19

- Cordeiro is forced to scramble and is brought down behind the line of scrimmage.

3RD QUARTER: 8:14

WYOMING TOUCHDOWN!

- Ouch. Cordeiro throws a bad pass and it is picked off by a Wyoming defensive lineman, who takes it to the house for a touchdown. Wyoming leads 10-3 after the PAT.

3RD QUARTER: 9:03

- Ward loses two yards on screen and brough down for a loss. 3rd down coming up for UH.

3RD QUARTER: 11:24

- Cordeiro keeps it on first down for a five-yard gain on first down. Not missing any mobility with Cole McDonald out.

3RD QUARTER: 13:42

- Padello again! Size doesn’t matter for Kaimana Padello as he picks up his second sack of the game, forcing the Cowboys to punt on their opening drive of the half.

HALFTIME: HAWAII 3-3 WYOMING

2ND QUARTER: 1:12

- Cowboys gain four yards on the rush by Evans. There is a timeout on the field for an injured Wyoming player.

2ND QUARTER: 2:19

- After both teams trade a couple result-less drives, Hawaii punts and backs the Cowboys back up on their goal line.

2ND QUARTER: 8:25

HAWAII FIELD GOAL!

- Meskell converts short kick to tie things up in the second.

2ND QUARTER: 12:40

- Furuta fumbles and it’s a turnover. Wyoming ball next.

2ND QUARTER: 13:28

- To start second quarter, Wyoming has to punt. Warriors get another chance here.

END OF FIRST QUARTER: WYOMING 3-0 HAWAII

1ST QUARTER: 0:20

- Hawaii just tried to pull off a Wildcat formation on fourth down, but it’s not enough as the 'Bows turn the ball over on downs. Wyoming ball backed up on its own goal line.

1ST QUARTER: 3:46

- Cordeiro is on fire! Another 10 yard completion to move the chains.

1ST QUARTER: 1ST QUARTER: 6:15

- Nice throw by Cordeiro to Ward for a gain of six yards. On the very next play, Cordeiro finds Byrd for a first down. The freshman is looking sharp!

1ST QUARTER: 7:24

- Dayton Furuta finds a hole for a first down. FRUIT!!!

1ST QUARTER: 8:06

WYOMING FIELD GOAL!

- A 40-yard field goal by Roth is good and Wyoming jumps out to an early 3-0 lead.

1ST QUARTER: 8:26

- What a play by Kaimana Padello! Doesn’t bite on the RPO and now the Cowboys find themselves lining up for a field goal attempt.

1ST QUARTER: 10:51

- Wyoming is having some early success running the ball on its opening drive. Two first downs in a row here.

1ST QUARTER: 12:!5

- Cordeiro’s incompletion on third down forces a Hawaii punt. Wyoming ball next.

1ST QUARTER: 14:46

- Cordeiro’s first career pass is a six-yard completion to John Ursua.

1ST QUARTER: 15:00 Hawaii will receive opening kickoff.

1ST QUARTER: 15:00

- True freshman quarterback Chevan Cordeiro will start under center tonight.

Aloha Warrior fans! Kickoff against Wyoming will commence shortly. There is a bit of breaking news for everyone, however, and that is quarterback Cole McDonald will NOT play today.

