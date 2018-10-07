Kailua man in critical condition after crash in Mapunapuna

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Speed and drugs appear to be factors in a crash that left one man in critical condition Saturday, Honolulu police said.
The crash happened just after 5 p.m. on Pa’a Street in Mapunapuna.
Police say the 46-year-old Kailua man was driving a box truck down Salt Lake Boulevard where he ran a red light, headed north on Puuloa Road before turning into N. King Street.
From King Street, he turned onto Pa’a Street when he jumped the curb, went into the grass median and crashed into a tree, police said.
He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
Police don’t know if alcohol was a contributing factor. The investigation is ongoing.
This story will be updated.
