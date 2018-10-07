HPD investigating apparent shooting near State Capitol

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an apparent shooting near the State Capitol Sunday morning.
Witnesses told Hawaii News Now they heard several gunshots as they were setting up booths for a children’s fair happening in the area.
Police have not released details surrounding the incident, but a heavy police presence was seen was across the street, near the entrance to the underground parking lot.
Witnesses said they were told by police the situation may have involved a man with a machete.
No official word on injuries yet.
This story will be updated.
