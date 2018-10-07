HPD investigating apparent shooting near State Capitol

Witnesses heard several shots while setting up for a children’s fair.

Honolulu Police are investigating a shooting in Downtown Honolulu
By HNN Staff | October 7, 2018 at 9:44 AM HST - Updated October 7 at 9:57 AM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating an apparent shooting near the State Capitol Sunday morning.

Witnesses told Hawaii News Now they heard several gunshots as they were setting up booths for a children’s fair happening in the area.

Police have not released details surrounding the incident, but a heavy police presence was seen was across the street, near the entrance to the underground parking lot.

Witnesses said they were told by police the situation may have involved a man with a machete.

No official word on injuries yet.

This story will be updated.

