Good news! Classic trade winds will return soon

The week of Kona winds will be coming to an end soon, as the trade winds make a comeback late-Sunday into Monday. Then a more classic trade wind pattern will take over.
Expect passing windward and mauka showers along with slightly muggy conditions. The humidity will improve slightly - but the winds won’t be fast enough for us NOT to feel the heat.
What to expect in general in days ahead...
Gentle to moderate east to east southeast winds with lighter winds across Oahu and Kauai will continue through Sunday. Trade winds will build back statewide by Sunday night or Monday. Abundant moisture will continue moving in from the east through Monday night with drier trade wind weather expected Tuesday.
Let’s talk surf! A reinforcing northwest swell is expected to fill in by Tuesday and hold through midweek, which will continue to generate moderate surf along north and west facing shores.
Typhoon Kong-Rey currently located near Japan is expected to track west across the pacific over the next few days and will likely bring another small to moderate WNW swell by late next week. Small south and southwest swells will provide small to moderate surf throughout next week.
The first of a series of SW swells is expected on Monday followed by a slightly larger SW swell middle of next week. Surf will be on a gradual rise across east facing shores through the first half of next week due to swells from distant east Pacific Hurricane Sergio.
