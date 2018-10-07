Employees of Hawaii Pacific Health come together to raise over $1M

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Employees of Hawaii Pacific Health bonded together to raise over $1 million to help patients and their families.
“The generosity of our employees goes hand in hand with how caring they are of our patients and their families, and we see that commitment to improve the health and wellbeing of others every day at our medical centers,” said Hawaii Pacific Health Executive Vice President of Human Resources and General Services Gail Lerch.
Through their annual employee Giving Campaign, employees were challenged with raising funds over a one-month span. Together, their more than 4,000 employees raised $1, 070,115 that will go to benefit programs at Kapiolani Medical Center, Pali Momi, Straub and Wilcox Medical Center.
“Our employees understand that as a not-for-profit health care system, Hawaii Pacific Health relies on the support of donors to fund numerous services and programs at our facilities. We are proud to have employees at every level of our organization who believe so deeply in our mission to create a healthier Hawaii.”
It is the second year in a row where fund raised exceeded $1 million.
There also were a number of creative fundraising events at each facility, ranging from bake sales and karaoke contests to cupcake decorating contests, which raised more than $73,000 for the campaign, Hawaii Pacific Health leaders said.
The spirit of giving for this campaign is genuine and meaningful with each donation. Many of our staff members have their own experience at one of our facilities or they are inspired by being a part of lifesaving care our medical centers’ provide. The success of the Employee Giving Campaign really is about our employees’ ongoing desire to help," Hawaii Pacific Health Senior Vice President of Philanthropy Dawn M. Dunbar said.
