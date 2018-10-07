Debate over Constitutional Amendment continues

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An important vote on a new tax to fund public schools is just a month away. Teachers were out pounding the pavement Saturday morning trying to get voters support the constitutional amendment. Supporters say the amendment would only affect the very wealthy, those who own a second home valued at one million dollars or more. The opposition claims, the wording is too vague and the intent behind the amendment could change once it takes affect raising the cost of living for everyone. With just one month left before the general election, both sides are taking their message to voters.