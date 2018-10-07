Debate over Constitutional Amendment continues

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An important vote on a new tax to fund public schools is just a month away. Teachers were out pounding the pavement Saturday morning trying to get voters support the constitutional amendment. Supporters say the amendment would only affect the very wealthy, those who own a second home valued at one million dollars or more. The opposition claims, the wording is too vague and the intent behind the amendment could change once it takes affect raising the cost of living for everyone. With just one month left before the general election, both sides are taking their message to voters.
“When we knock on the door, we tell them that we are here to represent schools and that we know that every child in Hawaii deserves a right to a quality education,” Deborah Bond-Upson, a founding member of Parents for Public Schools Hawaii.
Cynthia Tong teaching social studies and US history at Ewa Makai Middle School. She says poor pay and unsuitable facilities make it nearly impossible for the state to retain good, qualified educators.
“Last year when we got our new teacher, she didn’t have any furniture. The teachers got together and donated furniture, a sofa, they donated a bed to her. My new teacher right next door from Oklahoma doesn’t make enough money so I bring her lunch,” said Tong.
The Hawaii Chamber of Commerce has donated $600,000 to a Political Action Committee called Affordable Hawaii. They’ve launched a statewide campaign to defeat the amendment.
“This constitutional amendment is so vague that it could impact the cost of living the cost of doing business and Corey Rosenlee mentioned himself that there is no guarantee that the funds will go towards public education,” said Sherry Menor-McNamara with the Chamber of Commerce, Hawaii.
HSTA points the wording of the proposal that states: "Shall the legislature be authorized to establish, as provided by law, a surcharge on investment real property to be used to support public education?"
On October 18th -- just five days before early walk-in voting, the State Supreme Court will determine if the amendment is even valid but it’s likely voters will still make the decision. One thing both sides can agree on: they want you to educate yourself on the amendment.
