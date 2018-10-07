Brown scores twice, Steelers roll past reeling Falcons 41-17

Matt Ryan passed for 285 yards and a touchdown but was also sacked six times and spent the final minutes of Atlanta's third straight loss on the sideline with the game out of reach. Pittsburgh cornerback Joe Haden kept Falcons star wide receiver Julio Jones in check. Shadowing Jones — who entered the game leading the NFL in yards receiving — all afternoon, Haden held Jones to five receptions for 62 yards, all of them coming in the fourth quarter with Atlanta well behind.